In New York, handball is considered to be a honored pastime, especially in the Latin quarters of the city. The fast-paced street sport is played all throughout the Big Apple, from official courts dedicated specifically to those that like cutthroat matches all the way to schoolyards where singles and doubles games are more common.

It gets pretty intense out there too, as you can see in the video for this 2015 Red Bull feature on the sport below:

As we’ve seen with past collections, PRIVILEGE New York always knows how to keep things fly while still keeping a pulse on the culture of the city. That’s why the Lafayette New York sister-label is winning this week with the inspiration behind its latest “New York, New York” capsule collection. Featuring gear most players would find quite comfortable to don on the courts, the new set keeps it short and sweet with polo shirts, strapback caps and nylon shorts over a black and white color palette. As an added bonus, the collection will also be sold alongside branded handballs to really get your bounce on right. Play ball!

Pick up the PRIVILEGE NYC “New, York, New York” handball capsule collection beginning next week, both online and in the brand’s flagship store on 84 Clinton Street in the Lower East Side. Check out a few more pics of the set below: