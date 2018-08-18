Rapper Kodak Black was released from Broward County jail early Saturday morning.

The 21-year-old from Pompano Beach Florida—born Dieuson Octave, legally changed his name to Bill K. Kapri while in jail. He was arrested earlier this year for a slew of charges, including grand theft of firearm, possession of marijuana, and neglecting a child. He had 7 charges in total, but 5 were later dropped, saving him from serving a possible 12-year sentence. During his time at the county jail Kodak has earned his general equivalency diploma and has a new outlook on life. His attorney Bradford Cohen spoke with Pitchfork about the shortened sentence.

“All I can say is, I work very hard to try and give all of my clients a second chance,” Kapri’s attorney Bradford Cohen told Pitchfork in a statement. “We were lucky that the matter concerning Bill a/k/a Kodak was resolved in a way we felt was extremely fair by the prosecutor handling the matter. He looks forward to getting out and creating new music and spreading his charity work.”

We are excited to see what Kodak has in store for us.

Welcome home!

