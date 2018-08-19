Weeks before the start of the NFL season, ESPN has announced that they will not broadcast coverage of the National Anthem prior to Monday Night Football games this year.

According to reporter Sara Fischer, ESPN President Jimmy Pitaro made the announcement Friday (August 17) saying that, while things could change, the current plan is not to air the anthem.

“We generally have not broadcasted the anthem and I don’t think that will change this year. Our plan going into this year is to not broadcast the anthem,” Pitaro said during ESPN Football Media Day, according to Axios’ Sara Fischer.

He added: “Again that could change. It’s unpredictable what could happen in the world but as of now, we’re not. We have communicated that back to the NFL. They have not asked but as courtesy and good partners we have let them know what our plans are.” ESPN isn’t known to take any political stands, but this call was probably made to keep all parties satisfied while something gets resolved.

The first ESPN Monday Night Football broadcast of the 2018-19 NFL season will be a double-header on September 10. The first game, kicking off at 7:10 PM ET, features the Detroit Lions hosting the New York Jets, while the late-night game, airing at 10:20 PM ET, is a matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Oakland Raiders.

