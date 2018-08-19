Red Bull Radio has become a sort of go-to creative hub for all things music and the creatives surrounding it. Always known for delivering in-depth interviews with the most innovative players in the game, the lifestyle brand’s Fireside Chat series is continuing the master flow of content with its latest subject: eclectic MC and 1/2 of the legendary rap group Outkast, but an icon in his own right, Big Boi.

In the video interview that drops tomorrow, one of the most well-known ATLiens gives his take on why the duo, and Atlanta Hip-Hop as a whole, has experienced such a growth in respect over the years — going from getting booed at our 1995 Source Awards ceremony all the way to receiving Album of the Year less than a decade later at the 2004 GRAMMY Awards. The one-on-one chat includes a verbal walk through the songs that defined his career, and moments that made him a legend in the rap community.

Check back tomorrow as we’ll update you guys with the full Fireside Chat episode featuring Big Boi, airing at 9:00 AM EDT.

While you wait, peep the OutKast member performing one of his standout solo cuts back in 2013 at the Red Bull Studio in Santa Monica:

Lead Image: Erik Voake / Red Bull