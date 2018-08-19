DMC from the legendary rap group Run DMC sat down for a no-holds-barred interview with www.doubledown.news and dropped bombs on today’s Hip Hop generation and calls for a change.

The legendary MC stands firmly in his belief that Hip Hop has a responsibility no matter what generation you come from. He passionately speaks about the the breakdown of the most popular genre of music and how we have stepped outside ourselves to believe money is the most important aspect. He touches on rappers that only speak about gangs and drug dealing which eventually leads to homicide and genocide resulting in people killing each other.

Here’s some quotes from his explosive interview:

“There was a time when as soon something happened in media… that happened historically we jumped on it. This generation sits back because they think it’s not cool to talk about doing something right. These kids now get more attention if they talk about their Xanax problem and how much lean and codeine they take…Run DMC smoked more weed than God could possibly grow on this green earth. We never put those concepts and images on record. I drank more liquor then the earth could produce, but I never put those images and concepts on record. Why? Because if Run DMC could make a record about these [Adidas] and the whole world to this day are on it, what’s going to happen if I rhyme about codeine and smoking angel dust…it’s a lack of responsibility”

“…Hip Hop mourns for two-three weeks, and then we go back doing the same bullshit – same ideas, concepts and images, like having a gun is cool – not changing the conditions that killed Pac.”

“Motherf**ker named Melle Mell came out and made a record ‘The message.’ Right now we need a 17-19-year-old individual to make ‘The Message’ to shut down all the nonsense we’re celebrating.”

“Now it’s all about the front man. The dominate presentation [used to be] group. Why? Because we are stronger together… we are more threatening when we show our numbers. Somewhere along the line the powers that be figured if they divide us up, feed one guy so he’s alright he’s not gonna give a f**k about bringing [the rest through]. So they broke us down.”

“We need a guy that looks like Lil Wayne talking like KRS-One. We need a guy like Drake making records like Chuck D and Public Enemy. I’m not talking about to sell records and be number one rappers but to see change in the everyday lives of our people.”

“We created Hip Hop so we didn’t need street gangs and drug dealers. That excuse ‘Arnold Schwarzenegger and Bruce Willis make violent action films.’ So my thing to anybody in Hip Hop saying it’s acceptable because it’s entertainment, no it’s different. If you want to use that excuse, then get the fuck off the mic and go be an actor.”

Salute to the great DMC.

Check out DMC’s thoughts-provoking interview below!

Photo credit: WordPress.com