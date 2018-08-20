Everyone who is anyone has found a way to pop out at the VMAs. Blacc Chyna is no different.

However, she was literally popping out! Dressed up in a beautiful feathered sparkly chained sheer superhero ‘fit, her she came to slay and most people were there for it. The Source was. Unfortunately, looking like a toss up of a million single dollars was not enough to get her popping at the awards.

Rumors have it that she was denied entrance into the esteemed awards and her entourage was turned away on to the streets… Avenue of the Americas to be exact.

Here is a video of her tip-toeing away surrounded by handlers and focusing on her hair. Why not? Look good as you hit that run way. We are sure that there is another party for her to crash. Looking forward to see this develop.