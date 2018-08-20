Grammy-awarding winning R&B star Eric Bellinger returns to tour Australia and New Zealand, playing 11 shows across the stacked fortnight for his “Eazy Call’ tour promoting his fourth studio album of the same name. Eric Bellinger has proven to be particularly popular “down under,” having toured multiple times over recent years.

The talented singer and songwriter has worked with the likes of Usher, E-40, The Game, Chris Brown, DJ Mustard, Ashanti, Brandy amongst many others. His latest charting release in Eazy Call which was released in April this year follows a string of mixtapes and EPs that he has released in recent years, developing his legacy as a talented performer in his own right. Eazy Call is a 15-track offering that reintroduces Bellinger to his fans as the talented artist that he is, linking up with the likes of Dom Kennedy, Ne-Yo, Mila J, Wale and Ma$e. Australian fans catch Eric Bellinger coming to a city near you, tour by Lucky Ent. X Lucky URBN.