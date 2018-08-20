It’s only been seven months into her professional wrestling career and Ronda Rousey can now officially call herself a champion in WWE. In the co-main event of WWE SummerSlam, Rousey defeated Alexa Bliss via submission to become Raw’s newest women’s champion. In addition to this honor, she has made history by becoming the first woman in history to hold titles in both UFC and WWE.

Rousey celebrated with Natalya and The Bella Twins after the match.

Rousey vs. Nikki Bella is the current plan for the main event of the first-ever all-women’s Evolution pay-per-view on October 28th.

Rousey has ascended to the top of the WWE’s women’s division rather quickly. While many speculate to why, her in ring work has been spot on since her debut match at Wrestlemania back in April. Moving forward, Rousey will be the face of the division and don’t be surprise if she is headlining next year’s Wrestlemania at MetLife Stadium on April 7, 2019.