New York Giants rookie running back Saquon Barkley has left Roc Nation for marketing purposes, going to the Creative Artists Agency, Darren Rovell of ESPN reports. However, Barkley will remain with Roc Nation agent Kim Miale for contracts and football matters.

With Roc Nation, Barkley signed a four-year, fully guaranteed $31.2 million rookie deal with the Giants in July after going No. 2 in the 2018 NFL draft out of Penn State.

Roc Nation Sports is the sports management firm that was launched by Jay-Z in 2013. It has grown in popularity as stars like Kevin Durant, Dez Bryant and Robinson Cano have teamed up with the group.

No word to the reasoning for the marketing split, but CAA does represent some of the NFL biggest stars such as Julio Jones of the Atlanta Falcons, J.J. Watt and DeAndre Hopkins of the Houston Texans, and big-name quarterbacks including Matt Ryan, Philip Rivers, Dak Prescott and Drew Brees.

Barkley’s decision should give him the double the exposure. Roc Nation will tend to his football matters, while CAA can ensure he’s capitalizing on his image off the field.

Sounds like a win win for the Giants’ star rookie.