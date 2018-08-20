Millennial dancehall artist Kranium says what everyone else is afraid to say.

In his prep for Red Bull’s Annual Culture Clash in Atlanta this upcoming weekend, the soft spoken twenty-something sat down with The Mind Squad before the anticipated event dubbed as “4 sets, 4 stages and one winner.” The competition sets will feature crews led by Zaytoven, Mija & Kenny Beats, Kranium, and Fuego.

In this exclusive sit-down, Kranium talks his ever-popular “Nobody Has To Know”, which catapulted him to international stardom, his influences to create his sound, including his uncle Screwdriver and what he has on deck for 2019.