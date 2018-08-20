The stars were definitely out for the 2018 JH-Town Weekend in Houston.

Rockets superstar, James Harden, hosted his 2nd annual celebrity basketball game to culminate a great weekend of charitable events. The first two days of the experience included a comedy show and a Saturday softball game. All of the proceeds raised from the weekend went to Harden’s 3 the Harden Way Foundation.

“Whether it’s kids or adults, it’s about making positive impacts, said the 2018 NBA MVP. We’re giving a lot of happiness to the city, that’s the reason we’re here.”

In addition, ticket sales helped to “bridge the economic and education gaps in the Houston area by providing academic, financial support to high achieving students, who demonstrate leadership within communities facing economic hardship.”

The NBA’s reigning scoring champ received some help this weekend from some of the biggest name in the NBA and Hip-Hop. Travis Scott, Meek Mill and 21 Savage laced up their kicks to hoop, as well as NBA all-stars Russell Westbrook and Demar DeRozan. Westbrook and Harden are former teammates as well as the last two NBA MVPs. All eyes were on both Meek Milly and La Flame as they went back and forth on the court, trading both buckets and fouls. The “Sicko Mode” rapper recently released his third studio album, ASTROWORLD, which debut at number one on the Billboard charts.

Watch the Houston and Philly natives go back and forth below.

Westbrook’s effort is always on full throttle, even in an exhibition game. In one play, Russell Westbrook displayed his fierce defense by swatting 21 Savage’s potential layup.