Nicki Minaj is really trying to lay down the facts about her latest album Queen to quiet down the critics questioning its performance on the charts.

The “Barbie Dreams” rapper took to Twitter on Sunday and explained in a series of tweets how she believes the only reason why Travis Scott’s ASTROWORLD earned the No. 1 spot on Billboard‘s 200 for the week was due to being featured as an amenity for his “ASTROWORLD: Wish You Were Here” tour merchandise bundles. She also alleges she spoke with Scott, and he apparently agrees. “I spoke to him,” Minaj tweeted. “He knows he doesn’t have the #1 album this week.” Minaj is taking to her radio show on Tuesday to spill more details about the controversial stats.

Travis sold over 50K of these. With no requirement of redeeming the album! With no dates for a tour, etc. I spoke to him. He knows he doesn’t have the #1 album this week. I love my fans for the #1 album in AMERICA! I’ll explain on #QueenRadio 4 albums in, #1 in 86 countries ♥️ pic.twitter.com/CiYEuczgm3 — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) August 19, 2018

Minaj tipped off she sees Billboard taking measures to prevent artists from using uncandid means to sell albums in the future. The “Chun-Li” rapper says she even looked into the album sales of others charting artists including Jay-Z and Beyoncé, Nas, and Kanye West noting how Scott did 200k in clothing sales, which were rolling before the release of the album.

I looked at the numbers the Carters, Kanye, Nas, etc recently did. Travis sold 200K in his first week of clothes alone. I spoke to him last night & he said he’s been selling clothes b4 the music. Billboard says they’ll change the rules cuz of this, so it should be changed now! — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) August 19, 2018

“I looked at the numbers the Carters, Kanye, Nas, etc recently did. Travis sold 200K in his first week of clothes alone. I spoke to him last night & he said he’s been selling clothes b4 the music. Billboard says they’ll change the rules cuz of this, so it should be changed now!”

I put my blood sweat & tears in writing a dope album only for Travis Scott to have Kylie Jenner post a tour pass telling ppl to come see her & Stormi. lol. Im actually laughing. #Queen broke the record of being number 1 in 86 countries. Thank Jesus & thank you to my fans. — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) August 19, 2018

Adding on to the “Butterfly Effect” rapper’s probable sales tactics, Minaj highlighted the promotion of his tour gaining the support of his girlfriend Kylie Jenner, who also egged on the viewing of their daughter Stormi. “I put my blood sweat & tears in writing a dope album only for Travis Scott to have Kylie Jenner post a tour pass telling ppl to come see her & Stormi,” Minaj tweeted. Later, she laughed and thanked her fans for Queen reaching number one in 86 countries.

My first album sold 400K. No one is doing that with debut albums now. So I’m so grateful. I lost out on 12 hours of sales and did 200K in one week after I was supposedly cancelled. I bit my tongue last #QueenRadio but I won’t On Tuesday. I love you guys so much — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) August 19, 2018

She went on to note how Queen pulled 200k in sales on its first week despite being dropped 12 hours after midnight and being classified as “cancelled.” She believes Spotify is making an attempt to teach her a lesson about what happens when you drop your album on Apple before streaming services. She made an example out of Drake stressing Spotify’s excessive promotion of Scorpion in spite of his relationship with Apple. “Spotify put Drake’s face on every playlist but told me they’d have to teach me a lesson for playing my music 10 mins early on #QueenRadio.” She also blasted her label for not having her back out of fear Spotify challenge the same tactic with Ariana Grande’s Sweetener album.

Spotify put drake’s face on every playlist but told me they’d have to teach me a lesson for playing my music 10 mins early on #QueenRadio. Even tho they’ve been giving away my music for free for years & I am one of the top Spotify artists of all time. — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) August 19, 2018

Spotify had to teach me a lesson but rewarded the man who has had an Apple radio show the longest; inadvertently helping the Apple platform the most. Oh I can’t wait for #QueenRadio on Tuesday. They took away my promotion they had promised for the 1st cpl days b/c of this. #Queen — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) August 19, 2018

My music went up on Apple so I played it. I assumed it was on Spotify & Tidal at the same time. Spotify said that Apple tweeted fans advising #Queen was up & therefore they had to teach me a lesson. But PRAISE BE TO GOD!!!!!! — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) August 19, 2018

My label didn’t want to defend me for fear of Spotify trying to teach Ariana a “lesson” too! https://t.co/1dAdbcbWVd — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) August 19, 2018

Do you know how many people subscribe to my Spotify page????? — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) August 19, 2018

An hour later, after receiving a pretty large response to the virtual rant, Minaj returns back to Twitter to announce she was only being sarcastic and alleges shes having the “most iconic” time of her life. “People are calling me thinking I’m huffing & puffing. Omg y’all this is sarcasm/dry humor. Yikes. I’m having the most iconNIC time. Come let me kiss you, ” she wrote.

People are calling me thinking I’m huffing & puffing. Omg y’all this is sarcasm/dry humor. Yikes. I’m having the most iconNIC time. Come let me kiss you. 😩😘😘😘 Who’s coming to the secret show? When people call me & hear me crackin up laughing they seem so puzzled. Loosen up 😅 — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) August 19, 2018

She concluded her Twitter session announcing she plans on recording a freestyle later on that evening, something she felt compelled to do. Ending the tweet with “I felt it was time,” it sounds like Nicki is going to hit an avenue people have been yearning for her to visit. Is Nicki taking us back to the Beam Me Up Scotty Days?