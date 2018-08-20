Nicki Minaj is really trying to lay down the facts about her latest album Queen to quiet down the critics questioning its performance on the charts.

The “Barbie Dreams” rapper took to Twitter on Sunday and explained in a series of tweets how she believes the only reason why Travis Scott’s ASTROWORLD earned the No. 1 spot on Billboard‘s 200 for the week was due to being featured as an amenity for his “ASTROWORLD: Wish You Were Here” tour merchandise bundles. She also alleges she spoke with Scott, and he apparently agrees.  “I spoke to him,” Minaj tweeted. “He knows he doesn’t have the #1 album this week.” Minaj is taking to her radio show on Tuesday to spill more details about the controversial stats.

Minaj tipped off she sees Billboard taking measures to prevent artists from using uncandid means to sell albums in the future. The “Chun-Li” rapper says she even looked into the album sales of others charting artists including Jay-Z and Beyoncé, Nas, and Kanye West noting how Scott did 200k in clothing sales, which were rolling before the release of the album.

“I looked at the numbers the Carters, Kanye, Nas, etc recently did. Travis sold 200K in his first week of clothes alone. I spoke to him last night & he said he’s been selling clothes b4 the music. Billboard says they’ll change the rules cuz of this, so it should be changed now!”

Adding on to the “Butterfly Effect” rapper’s probable sales tactics, Minaj highlighted the promotion of his tour gaining the support of his girlfriend Kylie Jenner, who also egged on the viewing of their daughter Stormi. “I put my blood sweat & tears in writing a dope album only for Travis Scott to have Kylie Jenner post a tour pass telling ppl to come see her & Stormi,” Minaj tweeted. Later, she laughed and thanked her fans for Queen reaching number one in 86 countries.

She went on to note how Queen pulled 200k in sales on its first week despite being dropped 12 hours after midnight and being classified as “cancelled.” She believes Spotify is making an attempt to teach her a lesson about what happens when you drop your album on Apple before streaming services. She made an example out of Drake stressing Spotify’s excessive promotion of Scorpion in spite of his relationship with Apple. “Spotify put Drake’s face on every playlist but told me they’d have to teach me a lesson for playing my music 10 mins early on #QueenRadio.” She also blasted her label for not having her back out of fear Spotify challenge the same tactic with Ariana Grande’s Sweetener album.

An hour later, after receiving a pretty large response to the virtual rant, Minaj returns back to Twitter to announce she was only being sarcastic and alleges shes having the “most iconic” time of her life. “People are calling me thinking I’m huffing & puffing. Omg y’all this is sarcasm/dry humor. Yikes. I’m having the most iconNIC time. Come let me kiss you, ” she wrote.

She concluded her Twitter session announcing she plans on recording a freestyle later on that evening, something she felt compelled to do. Ending the tweet with “I felt it was time,” it sounds like Nicki is going to hit an avenue people have been yearning for her to visit. Is Nicki taking us back to the Beam Me Up Scotty Days?

 