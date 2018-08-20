Red Bull Radio has become a sort of go-to creative hub for all things music and the creatives surrounding it. Always known for delivering in-depth interviews with the most innovative players in the game, the lifestyle brand’s Fireside Chat series is continuing the master flow of content with its latest subject: eclectic MC and 1/2 of the legendary rap group Outkast, but an icon in his own right, Big Boi.

In the latest episode of the web series, one of the most well-known ATLiens gives his take on why the duo, and Atlanta Hip-Hop as a whole, has experienced such a growth in respect over the years — going from getting booed at our 1995 Source Awards ceremony all the way to receiving Album of the Year less than a decade later at the 2004 GRAMMY Awards. The one-on-one chat includes a verbal walk through the songs that defined his career, and moments that made him a legend in the rap community.

Check out the video above to see the full Fireside Chat episode featuring Big Boi, rebroadcasting again today at 9PM EDT on RedBullRadio.com.

Also, peep the OutKast member performing one of his standout solo cuts back in 2013 at the Red Bull Studio in Santa Monica:

Lead Image: Erik Voake / Red Bull