Today on The Source Report, our correspondent Dantee Ramos breaks down everything that is going on in Hip-Hop culture that affects your world.

The MTV Video Music Awards are today at 9pm. The star studded night will take place here in New York City, at the Radio City Music Hall. Cardi B, JLO, Nicki Minaj and other lights of the music world will hit the stage at Radio City Music Hall for the 2018 VMAs. The VMA nominations have people talking too, Cardi racked up 10 noms including Artist of the Year, Best New Artist, and Best Hip Hop.

The Beyoncé and Jay-Z are not too far behind with 8 nominations for their surprise album Everything is Love. Both Childish Gambino & Drake grabbed seven total nominations and Bruno has six nominations. Jennifer Lopez will receive the Video Vanguard award and is scheduled to perform. She is sure the ignite the stage with a fire performance.

J Lo is not the only thing on fire in the culture. The war between Birdman and Lil Wayne could soon be reignited. The new feud could be about Aspire Music Group, co-founded by Lil Wayne’s manager Cortez Bryant suing Cash Money Records and Universal Music. Aspire is accusing Cash Money of holding out on royalties owed from Drake’s music catalogue. Aspire claims they discovered drake which contracts for a 1/3 share in the net profits of Drakes first six albums. Cash Money wants Aspire to drop their lawsuit against them. It doesn’t stop there, Birdman is also suing for fraud and interference with contractual relations.

Earlier this year Cash Money settled their lawsuit with Lil Wayne. This is a separate case with Aspire Music Group altogether but Neither Lil Wayne or Young Money are named as defendants in the countersuit.

Lastly, ESPN will not broadcast the national anthem before NFL games this season.

At ESPN’s football media day, ESPN president Jimmy Pitaro announced that the network does not plan to show the National Anthem during its broadcasts of either college or professional football this season. Most would say this is the world’s largest sports television network attempts to steer around the backlash against NFL players who have protested racial injustice and police brutality by kneeling during the anthem for the past two years.

The NFL has been widely criticized for its handling of the anthem protests, especially by Trump via Twitter stating the NFL ratings have dropped since.