Rihanna has released that she will be coming out with a documentary out this fall. Director Peter Berg announced his plan to film a documentary of the Barbados star and says will be out in two months.

“I think she’s an extraordinary young woman,” he told SlashFilm. “It really is kind of a pretty comprehensive profile of what goes in to making her this talent that she is.” Better yet, Berg revealed that the documentary is set to release very, very soon, saying “the movie will be out in about a month and half, two months we’ll be able to start showing it.”

Earlier last week she was spotted with Donald Glover on set in Cuba filming a new move called Guava Island. This is the second time that Berg has filmed Rihanna in a movie by Battleship being the first one back in 2012.