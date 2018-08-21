With start of the NFL season rapidly approaching, the Washington Redskins are in dire need of a running back. The Redskins were expected to bring in a free agent running back to help bolster their backfield. And they did just that, adding veteran RB Adrian Peterson on Monday.

He’s back: The #Redskins are signing former Pro Bowl RB Adrian Peterson, source tells me and @MikeGarafolo. Immediate help in the wake of a string of injuries at the position. 🔏 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 20, 2018

Peterson gives the Redskins depth and options at running back after injuries to three key backs in the first two preseason games. They lost expected starter Derrius Guice for the season with a torn ACL. Backups Samaje Perine and Byron Marshall both suffered leg injuries in the second game.

The Redskins are hoping that Peterson has one more big year left in him. After all, it was just in 2015 that he led the NFL in rushing for the third time in his career as he ran for 1,485 yards and averaged 4.5 yards per carry. The Redskins would be delighted if he could get half of that total.