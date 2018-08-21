Big Sean and PUMA have been crafting up a pretty lucrative union, most recently seen a few months ago with his latest PUMA Clyde collab. Now the Midwest MC is debuting a full range of sportswear, complete with a color theme paired with the upcoming season.

All the key sportswear makes its way into this set, including hoodies, T-shirts, a standout collection of tracksuits, and accessories to match. Footwear is included too, with the Classic Suede, Clyde and the new Breaker silhouette making up the sneaker options available. Props to Sean for going beyond the usual “tees and hoodies” only capsules — sherpa, corduroy, fleece and checked flannel are all options for your fall consideration. If you’re looking for a closet filled with khakis and dark olive, this season of the Big Sean x PUMA set is definitely worth checking out.

Expect the PUMA x Big Sean Fall/Winter 2018 set drops this Saturday (August 25), followed by the second drop on October 20. Check out the full lookbook below: