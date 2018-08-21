Billionaire Boys Club brings back the trippy vibes from its NYC-exclusive summer 2018 capsule with another range of heat for the Big Apple.

Created in limited quantities out of the new BBC Lab, this capsule collection offers us a set of tie-dye T-shirts with custom detailing throughout. Each shirt has a 1-of-1 design, as the team in the Lab manufactured them individually to achieve all the “just for me” vibes you could want. After Paisley Print for FW18 and throwback Star Trak last month, we’re all in for what the Boys have in store this season.

Pick up the Billionaire Boys Club BBC Lab capsule, exclusive to NYC and limited to less than 100 units, by heading to the BBC New York City flagship store on 7 Mercer this Friday (August 24) at 12 PM EST.

Images: BBC