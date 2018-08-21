Chance the Rapper Set to Star in New Film ‘Slice’

Chance the Rapper is now Chance the Movie Star. A new film starring Chano, titled Slice, has a new trailer and is the story of “a ghost, a werewolf, and a pretty shitty pizza place.”

The trailer shows the murder of a pizza delivery guy with Chance appearing to be the one who committed the murder. The crazy film shows that the pizza place the delivery guy works at is stationed on top of “the gateway to hell.”

Starring alongside the Chicago emcee is Rae Gray, Joe Keery, Paul Scheer and what looks to be a cameo from Hannibal Burress. The film will bring Austin Vesely, who is a frequent collaborator with Chance on music videos as the Director.

Check out the trailer below and be on the lookout for a release date.