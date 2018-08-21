One of the most fundamental qualities we live by here at The Source and The NorthStar Group in general is having a pride in community and a strong dedication to giving back. That’s why we’re giving a huge shoutout today to the homie DJ Self for inviting us to his second annual GWININ Gives Back to School event this past Sunday (Aug 19), held at the famed Herbert Von King Park in BedStuy.

The Love & Hip Hop: New York star, not to mention self-proclaimed prince of the city, gave out 10,000 book bags and school supplies. The neighborhood was out in full effect, as the kids enjoyed music, face-painting, food and just the enjoyment of seeing some of their favorite artists from Self’s label Gwinin Entertainment, including beat-rocking beauties Dreamdoll and Mariahlynn. The famed DJ even made a surprise phone called to Cardi B on stage, who had a message for the kids that literally only she could say: “Stay in school.. Okurrrr!”

Self also brought out some other surprise guests as well, including fellow LHH:NY castmate Jaquae and former Power actress Donshea Hopkins, who both performed to the excitement of the kids. Yvng Swag, freshly-singed to Atlantic Records earlier this month, and Queens-bred spitter Kyah Baby were some of the other emcees to stop by and show love for a good cause.

According to the man in charge of it all, this is an event Self hopes to continue for years to come, and something that is important for him especially being from a disadvantaged community himself growing up. Respect to our brother for doing his thing for the community, kids and Brooklyn as a borough in general. Gwinnin!

Peep the video above to catch our exclusive action-packed recap of GWININ Gives — see you at SOURCE360 Festival!