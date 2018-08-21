The Aubrey and the Three Amigos tour made its stop in Chicago this past weekend. But before taking the stage, Drake made a stop by the Lurie Children’s Hospital to pay Sofia Sanchez a visit.

Just last week, Sofia posted a video on Instagram explaining that she was in the hospital due to recently having heart surgery and in hopes of soon getting a complete heart transplant. Sofia stated, “ I just had surgery three weeks ago. The surgery was to help my heart pump. I love your music and I was hoping that you could come and cheer me up for my birthday.” She then posted a video of her version of the “In My Feelings Challenge.”

Much to Sofia’s surprise, Drake made her birthday wishes come true. Drake took to Instagram posting a picture of him and Sofia with big smiles and caption that read: “Me and my love Sofia talking about Bieber and Owls and Basketball”

How sweet is that? Happy Birthday Sofia!