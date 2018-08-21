When we tell you that our fifth annual SOURCE360 festival is about to be lit — man, don’t even take our word for it. Just ask the good homie Nick Cannon!

As the official announcement of SOURCE360 officially went out this week, we’re more than excited to give you a few extra details for the most fun you’ll have this summer. The four-day conference and festival, offering a mix of free events to the public and select ticketed events, will include performances, activations, and allaround engagements that put on for culture of Hip-Hop — something we’ve been doing for 30 years and counting.

Here’s a quick rundown of what we’ve got ins tore for the people:

“In honor of the incomparable Aretha Franklin, SOURCE360 shall pay respects and produce a special “Hip-Hop & R&B Live” tribute to The Queen of Soul on Saturday, September 8th . Confirmed performers, speakers and participants include, but are not limited to, Brad “Scarface” Jordan, Doug E. Fresh, DJ Kool Herc, Jim Jones, Maino, Casanova 2X, Phresher, Freeway, Mysonne, DJ Self, Dream Doll, Elle Varner, KeKe Wyatt, Josh X, Jaquae, DJ Nyla Symone, Taylor Girls, Bali Baby, Kyla Imani, Square Off Gang, Justin Love, Ambassador Attallah Shabazz (eldest daughter of Malcolm X), activist Tamika D. Mallory, Reginald Hudlin, Nelson George, Kim Osorio, Marc Baptiste, Misa Hylton, Zab Judah, Africa Miranda, Tasha Turner, Kassandra Frederique, Dasheeda Dawson, Gia Thompson, Sonya Davie, Dana Rachilin, L. Joy Williams, NYPD Chief Maddrey, fitness guru Brittne Babe, and supermodel Jessica White (more to be announced.”

Take a look at the SOURCE360 day-by-day breakdown below:

THURSDAY, September 6, 2018

The SOURCE360 Conference and Festival (at Brooklyn Borough Hall) features the following panels: Health and Wellness, Community and Policing and The Business of Cannabis.

FRIDAY, September 7, 2018

The SOURCE360 Conference and Festival (at BRIC Media Arts Center) features the following panels: Social Justice, Music, Technology and Making It in The Business and The Glam Panel. Friday Concert: “Unsigned Hype” and “Mic Check,” The Source’s music showcases for new and emerging artists.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 8, 2018

THE SOURCE360 FESTIVAL BLOCK PARTY (at Rockwell Place between Fulton St. and Dekalb Ave.)– featuring artists and musical and dance performances from Brickhouse NYC’s X Factory (GenNex, Gen X, & GEN XS), Step & Show from the Divine 9, KIDS360 activities, vendors, Live DJ’s, sports activities, virtual reality games, fashion show, and more. Saturday Concert: SOURCE360 Tribute to Aretha Franklin, The Queen of Soul.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 9, 2018

To connect hip-hop culture, technology and education SOURCE360 will host its annual Youth Tech Hackathon. This activation gives students from grades 6-12 hands on training in digital, mobile technology and teaches them skills to create innovative solution.

LOCATIONS

Brooklyn Borough Hall, BRIC Media Arts Center, Rockwell Place (Between Fulton Street & Dekalb Ave.)

Tickets are on sale now by clicking here. Peep the video above for more info and some extra words from Nick Cannon.

For more information on SOURCE360, contact [email protected] and please visit

www.thesource.com and www.thesouce360.com. Join the conversation at #SOURCE360