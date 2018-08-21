This past weekend DJ Aktive through the 1st Annual Dope Ass Party (DAPFest) in his hometown of Philadelphia. The weather was raining and dark, but when you consider that’s he is not just any Philly wax spinner (he serves as Janet Jackson’s official tour DJ), people still showed up. Anytime Aktive prepares to cut up a few records, you can bet that large crowds will still draw near. Rain or Shine!

Showing love to his city, he and his team produced a stellar event that showed the true meaning of “brotherly love” and “sisterly affection” as mad Philadelphia favorites came out to make the party fly: Freeway, Peedi Crakk, Jahlil Beats, and Raw Beauty all came out. Other special guest included Marsha Ambrosius, Estelle, Slick Rick and Kayper just to name a few. Jahlil Beats was honored with a video tribute for his extensive work early on in Meek Mill’s career. Attendees were treated to a rare performance from both Peedi Crakk and Freeway, Ms. Jade, E.S.T., Brave, Zah Sosa, kid flame spitter Zahsosaa, Atlantic Records’ new signees, Reco Havoc and Bri Steves.

Fans and guest alike packed into Schmidt’s Common at The Piazza, where they all partied from 1 PM to 8 PM. For an admission price of $10 a ticket. Music blasted through the rain-drenched streets of North Philly, but despite the inclement weather, Hip-Hop was well-represented.

Aktive’s management team, Mama’s Boys Entertainment, The Sance and Starpower Marketing used the hashtag #DapFest2018 to promote and market the event, suggesting that this event will continue years to come as annual dope ass party by a very dope as dj. If so, we hope to have a front row seat (or at least a spot on the dance floor). Perhaps, we may even see Ms. Jackson (if we’re nasty).

Photo Credit: James Junior