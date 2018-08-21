Chaka Zulu is no dummy. He saw how many celebs get paper by doing the commercials on TV, and surely sat back and said, “I think Chris could clean up.” And WA-LAH… His trusted partner and most beloved artist is venturing into this new world of promotion. It probably did not happen like that. The Harry’s grooming brand most likely reached out to them. The Disturbing The Peace artist has been bankable for almost 20 years and what brand would not want to include him in their marketing strategy.

The “Chris” that we are talking about is platinum selling rapper/ actor Ludacris, who is now starring in a new body wash commercial from Harry’s. In the commercial, Ludacris is teaching his son how to read by using the book Chicka Chicka Boom Boom. The alliteration of “chicka chicka boom boom” triggered something in the rapper’s head. He couldn’t shake it. While he was washing dishes and then while he was in the shower, he not only couldn’t let the phrase go but created a rhyme. The commercial is organic and suggests that this could be a part of his songwriting process.

Check out the commercial that has everyone smiling.