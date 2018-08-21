Madonna is certainly feeling the heat after her inapt appearance at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards on Monday night. After presenting Camila Cabello with the award for “Video of the Year,” the “Material Girl” singer voiced some words about how the now late Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, swayed her journey in music. Social media immediately erupted heavy criticism upon the speech due to its rather self-absorbed zest. In response to the backlash, Madonna alleges she did not contemplate the idea of doing a tribute to Aretha Franklin at the VMAs.

Madonna took to Instagram on Tuesday and shared a flick of herself and “Havana” singer Camila Cabello where she starts off the post briefly praises the award winner and wasted no time fixing the focal point to herself to address the Aretha tribute backlash.

“Im with the Winner!! The beautiful @camila_cabello ! So proud of her! 🌈💕🎉,” she wrote. “And just to clarify: I was asked to present video of the year by MTV! And then they asked me to share any anecdotes I had in my career connected to Aretha Franklin! I shared a part of my journey and thanked Aretha for inspiring me along the way. I did not intend to do a tribute to her! That would be impossible in 2 minutes with all the noise and tinsel of an award show. I could never do her justice in this context or environment.”

She concluded her response by deeming those with “short attention spans” as her haters and declared her love for Aretha and Berber inspired dress.

“Unfortunately most people have short attention spans, and are so quick to judge. I love Aretha! R.E.S.P.E.C.T. 🙏🏼. I Love Camilla! Congrats! I LOVE my dress! AND. I love-L O V E!! ♥️ and there is nothing anyone can say or do that will change that.”

There is a great chance Madonna’s response will not sit well with critics. Even amid her attempt to “clarify,” the ’80s pop phenom actually still failed to highlight, with potency, her appreciation for the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin. She was already slated to present the “Video of the Year” award prior to Franklin’s passing. So while her input was certainly an impromptu call, Madonna is somehow convinced that the expression of her egotistical persona is a product of her appreciation for her precursors.