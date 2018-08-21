Over the last few days, Nicki Minaj has been on a tirade against those who she states are attempting to cancel her out of Hip-Hop. Her latest album, Queen, did not debut at the number one slot, which was held down by Travis Scott and Astroworld for the second week.

Over the weekend Nicki pointed out how Travis kept the throne and battled with various media personalities and outlets promising her next edition of Queen Radio was must hear. Today on the episode she dubbed Travis as the “Ho N*igga of the Week.”

During her time on air, Nicki held nothing back and stated while she loves all the Jenners and Kardashians, the battle over album sales have now led to a rivalry. Specifically addressing Scott she states “He out here selling fucking clothes got Y’all thinking he selling fucking music.”

Fans were quick to point out that Nicki is using the same tactic she is dissing.

Nicki Minaj did the same with her previous album with the Merch/Album sales pic.twitter.com/LIZEQTsTDr — ’18 Seth Rollins (@MaAdLynx) August 21, 2018



Nicki Minaj also addressed articles against her, stated she is the best woman to ever rap and much more during her time on Queen Radio. Hit Apple Music to hear it all.