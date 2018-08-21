Oscar Robertson is one of the icons of the National Basketball Association and items from his career can still attract a large price tag. Recently his sole NBA Championship rang sold for more than $91,000 in an auction.

ESPN reports The Big O’s famed jewelry wasn’t the only item that brought in a bag at the Lelands.com 2018 Invitational auction. In addition, his Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame ring brought in an additional $60,000 and one of his jerseys from his days as a Milwaukee Buck brought in just over $50,000.

Robertson was a beast in his NBA days and for decades was the only player in the history of the league to average a triple-double, prior to Russell Westbrook’s MVP season. Oscar Robertson racked up 26,710 points and 9,887 over 14 years in the league.