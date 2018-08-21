The Toronto Raptors are doing everything they can to get on Kawhi Leonard‘s good side. The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported on Monday that the Raptors have hired Jeremy Castleberry as a player development coach. Castleberry and Leonard have a very long history and friendship.

Castleberry played with Leonard in high school and college. He was previously an assistant video coordinator for the Spurs, so becoming a player development coach with Toronto is a step up.

The Raptors acquired Leonard in a trade with San Antonio over the summer. They took a big risk by dealing franchise cornerstone DeMar DeRozan and a protected first-round pick to the Spurs despite knowing that Leonard could leave as a free agent next year. Leonard has made his intentions known he prefers to play in his home city of Los Angeles. Leonard will be one of the top 2 free agents being sought after in the summer of 2019. The Raptors are wise to do what they can now to keep him around past June 2019.

