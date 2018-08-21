Stephen Curry may already hold the title as the best Golden State Warrior in history. If he doesn’t, he will when it’s all said and done. Recently joining Bill Simmons for a podcast, Chef Curry revealed that he wants to play his entire career in the blue and gold of the Warriors. “This is home. This is where I want to be, for obvious reasons,” Curry shared.

“I love the Bay Area, man,” said Curry. “The only reason I go home now is if my sister’s getting married or to go play the Hornets for that one game, so I haven’t really been back much. I haven’t put my mind there.”

The Bay often reciprocates the sentiments offered by Curry. He also is there to support the community, most recently assisting in raising over $21,000 to support the family of Nia Wilson who was murdered on a BART train platform in Oakland earlier this summer.

Steph is currently signed through 2022 and states that he has no desire to stop playing anytime soon. With three rings and an MVP award to his name he has found much success in the Bay and with DeMarcus Cousins on the way, it’s safe to assume that more banners and jewelry could be on the way soon.