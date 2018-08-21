When it comes to Hip-Hop culture’s rap element, there are levels to the art and Talib Kweli is a lyricist who carries solid judgment on the uniform. In a recent segment of HipHopDX‘s Soulful Sundays, the “Get By” rapper dropped insight about his views on the identity of mumble rappers and revealed his appreciation for them due to their ability to “create a vibe.”

“As a lyricist, me as someone who had to learn how to rhyme to the beat, I appreciate just hearing trap rappers and mumble rappers,” recalled Kweli via Soulful Sundays.

“I appreciate people like Travis Scott and Future and Migos who are not as lyrical but are able to create a vibe. The reason why I can appreciate it is because they can’t do what I do. They’ll never be as good as me as doing what I do because I got that on lock. So, since it’s like I got that on lock, well how can I be a better musician? Being a better musician is creating a vibe and the way that people respond, and the way that people respond to these artists is because they’re creating a good vibe. It doesn’t have to be all about lyrics. But if we’re going to have a lyrical discussion, then I’m going to be at the top of that food chain.”

Now, Kweli’s stance puts lyricism in a combative position opposite from vibe when it comes to a Hip-Hop track. He cites the ability to be a lyricist to be an especial talent that is disjointed from the ability to create a melodic tune. Being both lyrical and melodic have the power to luxuriate into the ears of listeners. Yet, each portal is realistically a singular class of talent. Kweli notes himself as being such a master lyricist, he doesn’t find any mumble rapper to be a threat.

Earlier in the interview, the Black Star emcee expressed his stance on Hip-Hop listeners who criticize lyricists in the likes of himself and infamously Nas, for the beat picking skills, deeming them as being “intimidated” by lyrics.

“People are intimidated by lyrics. So, that’s a way to say you’re intimidated by the lyrics without admitting that you’re intimidated by the lyrics,” said Kweli.

He went on to touch base on his Twitter presence, an overall form of activism where he combats the beguiling rhetoric of white supremacists, Nazis, and bigots on a near-daily basis. According to Kweli, the astounding tweets simply reflect the subject matters he has been rapping about over the past twenty years.

So when Nazis become Nazis, it’s not the fault of Nazis, but the fault of a black person who called them Nazis? Yea, only a Nazi would say something as stupid as this. @jsmalls131313 @notfragileminds @darrylmeadowslp @rhinobug @ericdjuly @thomasewoods https://t.co/edDfBPAnjJ — Talib Kweli Greene (@TalibKweli) August 21, 2018

Those albums are abt social justice. Y’all fake AF. RT @distinctisme: @ImJustCurious01 @kevenages @CadaverTactical @_Starnsky_ @EricDJuly @TalibKweli Same here. Reflection Eternal and Black Star will forever be classics to me, no matter how insufferable he is on Twitter lol. — Talib Kweli Greene (@TalibKweli) August 21, 2018

So if Nazis don’t have integrity, why are y’all welcoming them into your crew? Y’all be twisting yallselves into pretzels trying to figure out how y’all can be around Nazis. Stop being sad that people refuse to tolerate nazis just cuz you do. @_wolfenn @ericdjuly @majtoure https://t.co/YCipIVh4tV — Talib Kweli Greene (@TalibKweli) August 21, 2018

“My tweets, my activism, the way I run my life, it mirrors my music — all one thing. That’s the quickest way for me to know you’re a fake fan or a white supremacist like Kweli, man, I love Black Star. I love ‘Get By’ but I just don’t get why you tweet like this. You wasn’t listening. These tweets say exactly the same shit.”

Watch Talib Kweli’s episode of Soulful Sundays, below.