TX Rapper Tay-K Hit with New Charge, Moved to Solitary Confinement for Having Cell Phone in Jail

Texas rapper Tay-K is currently being held without bail at Lon Evans Corrections Center, a maximum security facility in Fort Worth, Texas. He’s been behind bars since June of last year when he was taken into custody in New Jersey, following a nationwide manhunt in response to a series of homicides in the Dallas area.

The 18-year-old was initially charged for his alleged involvement in the murders and has been hit with another felony after being caught with a cell phone in jail.

According to confirmed reports, Tay-K had the phone hidden in his underwear and tried to flush it down a toilet on July 25th. He also was involved in a physical altercation with an inmate, thus, prompting his move to a maximum security facility and solitary confinement.

Tay-K is still awaiting trial on charges of capital murder and aggravated robbery.