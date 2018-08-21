Travis Scott has finally released his 27-tour date for Astroworld album. He has brought on Gunna, Sheck Wes, and Trippie Redd with him to open up. Designer and Kanye West collaborator Virgil Abloh will also appear on a few shows. Redd linked with Travis on a hit single “Dark Knight Dummo.” As Sheck Wes being a good fit for the tour since he was on the single “Who? What?” single off of Scott’s album, Travis raps with Quavo ad-libs states “We did some things out on the ways that we can’t speak/All I know it was “Mo Bamba” on repeat (cash)/I don’t think these things I took is helpin’ me.”

It has been a huge year for Gunna and many fans can’t wait to see him perform on this tour. He was recently featured on Thugger’s mixtape Slime Language. Peep the tour dates below to see where if the Houston rapper will land in your city.

Nov. 8 – Baltimore, Md.- Royal Farms Arena

Nov. 9 – Raleigh, N.C. – PNC Arena

Nov. 11, 2018 – Miami, Fla. – American Airlines Arena

Nov. 12 – Tampa, Fla. – Amalie Arena

Nov. 13 – Atlanta, Ga. – Philips Arena

Nov. 15 – Dallas, Texas – American Airlines Center

Nov. 19 – Louisville, Ky. – KFC Yum! Center

Nov. 21 – Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena

Nov. 24 – Newark, N.J. – Prudential Center

Nov. 25 – Pittsburgh, Pa. – PPG Paints Arena

Nov. 27 – New York, N.Y. – Madison Square Garden

Nov. 29 – Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena

Nov. 30 – Hartford, Conn. – XL Center

Dec. 1 – Philadelphia, Pa. – Wells Fargo Center

Dec. 2 – Boston, Mass. – TD Garden

Dec. 4 – Cleveland, Ohio – Quicken Loans Arena

Dec. 5 – Detroit, Mich. – Little Caesars Arena

Dec. 6 – Chicago, Ill. – United Center

Dec. 8 – Minneapolis, Minn. – Target Center

Dec.9 – Milwaukee, Wis. – Fiserv Forum

Dec. 10 – Omaha, Neb. – CenturyLink Center Omaha

Dec. 12 – Denver, Colo. – Pepsi Center

Dec. 15 – Sacramento, Calif. – Golden 1 Center

Dec. 18 – Phoenix, Ariz. – Talking Stick Resort Arena

Dec. 19 – Los Angeles, Calif. – The Forum