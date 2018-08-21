Travis Scott has finally released his 27-tour date for Astroworld album. He has brought on Gunna, Sheck Wes, and Trippie Redd with him to open up. Designer and Kanye West collaborator Virgil Abloh will also appear on a few shows. Redd linked with Travis on a hit single “Dark Knight Dummo.” As Sheck Wes being a good fit for the tour since he was on the single “Who? What?” single off of Scott’s album, Travis raps with Quavo ad-libs states “We did some things out on the ways that we can’t speak/All I know it was “Mo Bamba” on repeat (cash)/I don’t think these things I took is helpin’ me.”
It has been a huge year for Gunna and many fans can’t wait to see him perform on this tour. He was recently featured on Thugger’s mixtape Slime Language. Peep the tour dates below to see where if the Houston rapper will land in your city.
Nov. 8 – Baltimore, Md.- Royal Farms Arena
Nov. 9 – Raleigh, N.C. – PNC Arena
Nov. 11, 2018 – Miami, Fla. – American Airlines Arena
Nov. 12 – Tampa, Fla. – Amalie Arena
Nov. 13 – Atlanta, Ga. – Philips Arena
Nov. 15 – Dallas, Texas – American Airlines Center
Nov. 19 – Louisville, Ky. – KFC Yum! Center
Nov. 21 – Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena
Nov. 24 – Newark, N.J. – Prudential Center
Nov. 25 – Pittsburgh, Pa. – PPG Paints Arena
Nov. 27 – New York, N.Y. – Madison Square Garden
Nov. 29 – Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena
Nov. 30 – Hartford, Conn. – XL Center
Dec. 1 – Philadelphia, Pa. – Wells Fargo Center
Dec. 2 – Boston, Mass. – TD Garden
Dec. 4 – Cleveland, Ohio – Quicken Loans Arena
Dec. 5 – Detroit, Mich. – Little Caesars Arena
Dec. 6 – Chicago, Ill. – United Center
Dec. 8 – Minneapolis, Minn. – Target Center
Dec.9 – Milwaukee, Wis. – Fiserv Forum
Dec. 10 – Omaha, Neb. – CenturyLink Center Omaha
Dec. 12 – Denver, Colo. – Pepsi Center
Dec. 15 – Sacramento, Calif. – Golden 1 Center
Dec. 18 – Phoenix, Ariz. – Talking Stick Resort Arena
Dec. 19 – Los Angeles, Calif. – The Forum