With a number of new releases in 2018, it still doesn’t look like Wale plans on slowing down for the latter part of the year. Today [August 20], Wale took to Twitter and Instagram to release his remixed version of Mahalia’s song ‘I Wish I Missed My Ex.’

As apart of his release, Wale insinuated that his music this year has been by far better than the majority of the music that has been released, if not the best. Yet, he could have also been insinuating that 2018 has been his best lyrical year yet.