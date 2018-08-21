Today [August 20], Young Dolph took to Instagram posting a video explaining his most recent situation in regards to a $22 million contract deal that he has been contemplating accepting for the past six months. With the contract in hand, Dolph explained how his thought process has been going back and forth on whether he should take the deal or not. But ultimately, Dolph decided to stay independent.

He then took to his Instagram story and stated:

“This ain’t none of that rap sh*t. None of that super cap sh*t. You niggas get offered a million dollars — you gone sign your life away, your mama life away, daddy life away, every f**kin body life away.”

Dolph has always taken pride in being an independent artist and considers refusing to sign a deal as one of his biggest accomplishments.