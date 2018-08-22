The retro wave when it comes to fashion is a whole lifestyle now, and throwback Casio watches are at the core of the obsession. Well, the trusted timepiece brand took note of that and is now dropping a new Vintage Collection, complete with five models that are just classic through and through.

Each of the five models feature all the signature specs: daily alarm, auto calendar, water-resistance, and a much-needed stopwatch are all in place. The color offerings are pretty classic as well, including a silver-toned stainless steel band with black, teal and silver watch face options, plus a black-toned stainless steel band with gold accents and a gold-toned stainless steel band with a gold face. If you’re looking for a good throwback this season, these watches are right on time for your autumn shopping needs.

Check for the Casio Vintage Collection at select retailers, including Macy’s, as well as online in the “Classic” section.