Last month Hip-Hop legend, Busta Rhymes, teamed up with Doritos to launch the Blaze the Beat Campaign. The campaign is a freestyle competition, giving upcoming rappers a platform to display their skills over a unique beat, made by Los Angeles producer, Terrace Martin.

In addition, contestants receive a chance to win $50,000 as well as blaze the Doritos stage at the Life is Beautiful Festival (Sept. 21-24) next month in Las Vegas, NV.

After hearing the Martin-produced track, upcoming artist, Chyna Tahjeré, (@tahjereofficial), daughter of Faith Evans, hoped on the beat to spit fire. Peep her freestyle below.

“The minute I heard it, I instantly thought of Missy and Busta,” said Tahjeré. Both Busta and Missy stared in the Super Bowl 52 commercial that inspired the Blaze the Beat campaign.

Tahjeré sights Missy Elliot, Lauryn Hill, Tribe Called Quest, The Neptunes and Kendrick Lamar as some of her biggest influences. With an infatuation with The Neptunes sound, her mother, Faith, bought her the same keyboard The Neptunes used to produce. At the tender age of ten, she began producing her own beats.

On the freestyle, the Bad Boy heiress raps, “associated with vets since I took my tenth steps.”

Although Tahjere is well connected, she emphasizes the consistent work ethic it takes to make your mark as an artist. The video not only shows her skills as an MC and lyricist but as a video editor as well.

Currently, Chyna’s freestyle has gotten over ten thousand views on Instagram. Terrace Martin, who has worked with Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott and Snoop Dogg, even deemed the freestyle “super hard.”

Be sure to check out her freestyle on the Doritos Blaze site as well as submit your verse if you have not done so already. Look out for the announcement for the Blaze the Beat finalists in the upcoming weeks as well.