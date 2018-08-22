While at a rally in West Virginia, President Donald Trump took another jab at the NFL, but this jab was mainly focused on ESPN.
During his rally in West Virginia on Tuesday night, Trump characterized ESPN’s skipping of the national anthem before NFL games as unpatriotic.
“It was just announced by ESPN that rather than defending our anthem — our beautiful, beautiful national anthem and defending our flag — they’ve decided that they just won’t broadcast when they play the national anthem,” Trump said, sparking a chorus of boos from the audience. “We don’t like that.”
“The ESPN thing was terrible.”
Trump has long attacked NFL players who kneel in protest during the national anthem and demanded NFL owners take action against players who don’t stand up for the flag. Trump kicked off his rally by praising his voters as patriots while condemning the NFL.
The NFL initially instituted a policy this offseason calling for players and team personnel to either stand during the anthem or stay in the locker room, although it ultimately released a joint statement with the NFLPA freezing the policy until another solution is reached.
Trump just seems to enjoy stirring the pot of drama when it comes to the NFL. Instead of worrying about the NFL or what ESPN wants to do with their own broadcasting, maybe the president should focus on his own internal troubles in the White House.