During his rally in West Virginia on Tuesday night, Trump characterized ESPN’s skipping of the national anthem before NFL games as unpatriotic.

“It was just announced by ESPN that rather than defending our anthem — our beautiful, beautiful national anthem and defending our flag — they’ve decided that they just won’t broadcast when they play the national anthem,” Trump said, sparking a chorus of boos from the audience. “We don’t like that.”

“The ESPN thing was terrible.”

“You are proud of our history. And unlike the NFL, you always honor and cherish our great American flag,” President Trump tells WV supporters at rally https://t.co/s3fdGxVJQv pic.twitter.com/smLLkuCrsu — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 21, 2018

Trump has long attacked NFL players who kneel in protest during the national anthem and demanded NFL owners take action against players who don’t stand up for the flag. Trump kicked off his rally by praising his voters as patriots while condemning the NFL.