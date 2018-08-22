Los Angeles based media company, Mars Reel recently reached its $4.7 million goals, thanks to some big investors. International superstar Drake, and living NBA legends, LeBron James and Dwayne Wade became Mars’ most recent investors.

Mars Reel highlights and features content from amateur athletes and high school basketball players. In addition, Mars Reel has partnered with LeBron’s digital media company, Uninterrupted. The partnership gives assurance “into broader storytelling within the high school sports sector.”

“The partnership with Uninterrupted allows us to extend our content offering beyond highlights and clips,” said Brandon Deyo.

The current list of investors includes Uninterrupted CEO, Maverick Carter, Translation Founder and CEO Steve Stoute, and Hip-Hop legend, Nas.

The innovative media company was founded by Maryland twins, Brandon and Bradley Deyo in 2010. Their primary goal was to create and distribute sports content that was conducive to young millennials. In the digital age, the consumption of content is much faster than ever. Through social media channels such as Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and Youtube, that speed will only increase.

After dropping out of the University of Maryland, the Deyo twins began to work on their startup. According to NBC, they conceived the idea while playing high school basketball at Richard Montgomery in Rockville, MD. Living in a single parent home, they could not afford basketball camp. As a result, they decided to create their own highlight tapes instead. In a four year span (2010-2014), Mars Reel accumulated over 25 million views. In 2017 the media company eclipsed 148 million unique views.

“Working with a millennial-focused content creator like Mars Reel is a perfect fit for Uninterrupted as we continue to connect with athletes on all levels,” said Maverick Carter. “That’s important to us.”

Mars Reel first began covering basketball but is now transitioning to incorporate football, soccer and even mixed martial arts in their content programming.

“Our goal is to emerge as a sports media brand with more than one sport,” said Brandon. With its current investors, Mars Reel has secured its rise to the top of sports branding and content distribution. It can only go up from here.