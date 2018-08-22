Kenneth Faried was arrested in his new basketball home of New York for unlawful possession of marijuana. The new Nets forward was stopped at a DWI sobriety checkpoint in Bridgehampton, New York, and police stated they smelled “a strong odor of marijuana emanating from the vehicle.”

ESPN reports, the ballplayer known as “The Manimal” was charged with fourth-degree possession of marijuana, which carries the weight of a misdemeanor. Faried was with two other men, Taurean Knuckles, and Atar Hajali, who also was arrested for unlawful possession of marijuana and provided with appearance tickets. Faried was released on $500 bail. If convicted Faried could face up to a year in jail.

Kenneth Faried was traded to the Nets this past offseason. For years he was a valuable piece to the Denver Nuggets but fell out of the rotation last year averaging just 5.9 points and 4.8 rebounds.