Kobe Bryant could be making a comeback. Depending on who you believe, Bryant may or may not make his return to the hardwood to play in the Big 3 league next season.

If you believe Big 3 co-founders and co-CEOs Ice Cube and Jeff Kwatinetz, the two suggested that Bryant might actually be considering joining the Big 3 next year.

However, Kobe Inc. Chief Marketing Officer Molly Carter has shut down that rumor, telling Brian Mahoney of The Associated Press that Kobe is “definitely” not playing in the BIG3 next season.

On the Kobe Bryant to BIG3 front, I’m told by the league’s PR firm: co-owner "Jeff Kwatinetz didn’t say it was happening, but noted he heard it from a credible source." — Ben Rohrbach (@brohrbach) August 21, 2018

Bryant clearly has no interest in playing in the BIG3 and seems to be enjoying not playing basketball in retirement. But while Bryant doesn’t want to play in the BIG3, Cube will likely keep asking him since that’s what he is going to keep doing.

Bryant, 39, retired from the NBA after the 2015-16 season. He played 20 seasons in total and finished his career as an 18-time All-Star, five-time champion, two-time Finals MVP, two-time scoring champion and the 2007-08 MVP.

If Bryant ever changes his mind, his infusion into the league would be such a good look for the upstart league. Kobe would bring instant credibility to the league and serve as the perfect bridge between the end of the NBA career to the next chapter of professional basketball.