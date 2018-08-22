Louis Vuitton is all about pushing the boundaries when it comes to footwear — remember the Archlight sneaker we saw last month? — and the new Run Away Pulse silhouette follows that same sentiment with interesting results.

The new set of kicks is right at home with the current chunky sole trend, however certain details definitely give the shoe a “haute couture” vibe synonymous with the fashion house it came from. Colorways include the “Monogram Fluo Canvas Orange,” “Monogram Titanium Canvas,” and the standout “Monogram Fluo Canvas Yellow” (seen above) — each inspired by the color palette of the Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2018-19 fashion show. So, whether the hiking boot-style of the shoe makes you want to get up and explore, or the sleek runway-ready hues that probably inspired the silhouette’s name make you want to be at your most stylish, you really can’t go wrong with these. Well, as long as the price doesn’t scare you away.

Pick up the new Louis Vuitton Run Away Pulse Sneaker right now for a retail price set at $1,230 USD, available at LV flagship locations and online.