Back in June, Meek Mill and his lawyers were working toward the removal of Judge Genece Brinkley from his case. The lawyers sent a direct appeal to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court and received a decision that stated Meek’s legal team should start the process with the Superior Court of Pennsylvania.

The next step for Meek’s representation will be the opportunity to provide their full case for removal of Judge Brinkley. If the Superior Court finds a ruling against Meek Mill there is the opportunity to again speak with the Supreme Court.

“While the Pennsylvania Supreme Court declined to immediately hear our application to reassign Meek’s case to a new judge, we understand the Court wants us to go through the normal course of appeals to the Superior Court and we intend to do just that. Time after time, Judge Brinkley has continued to display unethical behavior as she has presided over Meek’s case, and we will work diligently to rectify this grave miscarriage of justice and ensure that Meek’s wrongful conviction is overturned and he is granted the new and fair trial that he deserves,” Joe Tacopina stated.

“I’m grateful that my legal team will have the opportunity to present a thorough appeal to the Superior Court of Pennsylvania and make sure my case will be heard in a fair and balanced manner,” Meek issued in a statement. “Unfortunately, thousands of people entrapped in the criminal justice system aren’t as fortunate to have that chance. Although this has been a difficult situation, I will continue to trust the process and I’m confident that justice will prevail.”

