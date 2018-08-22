Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s former personal attorney, has surrendered to the FBI ahead of a 4 p.m. court proceeding, where the government is expected to disclose a plea deal, according to federal authorities.

Cohen testified on Tuesday that Trump had directed him to commit a crime by arranging payments ahead of the 2016 presidential election to silence two women who said they had affairs with Trump.

Cohen pleaded guilty to eight criminal charges in federal court in Manhattan, including tax evasion, bank fraud, and campaign finance violations. Facing up to five years in prison, the admissions were a dramatic change from Cohen’s earlier boasts that he was Trump’s “fixer” and would “take a bullet” for the president.

While most legal experts say a sitting president cannot be indicted for a crime, the Constitution allows Congress to impeach and remove a president from office for “high crimes and misdemeanors.”