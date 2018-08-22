The Barbz that were ready to see their Queen, Nicki Minaj, visit them in their respective cities will have to wait a little while longer. A while long as in May of 2019. The NICKIHNDRXX tour will also not have Future on it when it hits the states, but he will tour Europe with the Chun-Li.

A press release details scheduling conflicts will take Future away from the tour in May and the tour will look into changes in production after the Video Music Awards performance.

The press release reads:

Following her unforgettable VMA performance, Nicki Minaj has decided to reevaluate elements of production on the NickiHndrxx Tour. The outing will now kick off in Europe this coming February as planned. Nicki has decided to contribute more time to rehearsal ahead of the tour’s launch to make certain her fans get the absolute best quality show that they deserve. Due to scheduling conflicts Future will not be on the North American run. Nicki Minaj will be announcing new North American dates to kick off in May 2019. Refunds for the previously scheduled North American dates will be available at point of purchase, with new Nicki Minaj on-sale details announced soon.

On Twitter, Nicki revealed she will still take the stage at the Made in America Festival and will do other televised appearances.