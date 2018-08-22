Nike always has something perfect for the season, especially when it comes to its eclectic sneaker colorways, and the latest is a triple play of Air Max heat arriving in a super fresh “Hyper Jade” hue.

Created as part of the “Discover Your Air” pack, each Air Max model in the set, which includes the Air Max 95, Air Max 97 and Air Max Plus silhouettes, has a jade, purple, and black color theme that’s similar throughout but unique in the way its dispersed on each shoe. The only real consistent touch that’s seen on each is the infrared Swoosh, adding a vibrant touch to an already colorful set of kicks.

Expect the Nike “Discover Your Air” Pack to arrive at select retailers, including Foot Locker, beginning this Thursday (August 23).