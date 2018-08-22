Aside from the obvious hometown connection, OVO and Canada Goose really do make some amazing stuff together. The latest is an update to the latter brand’s HyBridge Lite Jacket, complete with the option to convert it into a fully-functional cross-body bag. Pretty cool, huh.

The color selections fit within the fall palette we’ve been seeing a lot of recently — yellow, orange, white, and the ever-trusted black make for a fine set of options. Detailing includes the October’s Very Own signature gold hues, which pop up in small dosages on the OVO owl chest emblem and zipper. Overall, innovation done right with the perfect touch of autumn swag. Get ’em, Drizzy!

Check for the OVO x Canada Goose HyBridge Lite Jackets to launch this Friday (August 24) in-store at Canada Goose and OVO, as well as online for for $625 USD each. Get a better look at the jacket-bag below: