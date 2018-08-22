Victor Cruz, one of the NFL’s most charismatic wide receivers has announced his retirement from the league and also announced his next career move.

According to ESPN.com, Cruz released a statement regarding his decision to join ESPN as an NFL analyst following his retirement announcement: “As I officially close one chapter of my life and begin another, I could not be more thrilled to join another championship team at ESPN. I’m excited to get started and share my insight and analysis with the viewers and fans of the NFL.”

Cruz had a successful career until he tore his patellar tendon on October 12, 2014, against the Philadelphia Eagles. He returned to the Giants in 2016 but never fully recovered from the injury. He was released from the Giants in 2017 and signed a one-year deal with the Chicago Bears on May 25, 2017, but that was short lived as he was released before the season started.

Throughout his seven seasons, his highlight was in 2011 when the Giants beat the New England Patriots in an unforgettable Super Bowl. During the 2011 regular season, he dominated with 1,536 yards and 9 touchdowns and in 2012, his second-best season had 1,092 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. The 31-year old ended his career with 4,549 receiving yards, 25 touchdowns, 2012 Pro Bowl and an NFL record for a 99-yard catch which is tied with only 12 other NFL players in history.

With the looks and the charm, Cruz can succeed in his second act over at ESPN.