Tiffany Haddish is gearing up for another run of releases. Her film with Kevin Hart, Night School, will hit theaters next month, but the star comedian is ready to take over Netflix with a new hour-long stand-up comedy special.

Netflix details the new special will tape in early 2019 and will be available on the video streaming service later in 2019.

“Tiffany Haddish is a force,” said Lisa Nishimura, VP of Original Documentary and Comedy. “Hilariously funny, brash and self-effacing, she’s an incredible artist who is winning over audiences while breaking barriers, and we are tremendously proud that she will showcase her formidable talent on Netflix.”

Tiffany Haddish will also voice the character Tuca in the forthcoming adult animated series Tuca & Berthie, which will also be on Netflix.