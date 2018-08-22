Nicki Minaj may have an issue with Travis Scott but her Young Money partner Drake has no smoke for the Houston hitmaker. Drizzy returned to the 6ix for his Aubrey & The Three Amigos tour and brought La Flame to the stage of Scotiabank Arena for the fan favorite “Sicko Mode.”

The crowd was receptive of the first time the two would join forces for the song and was captured by Drake on Instagram as ASTROVO. Check out the moment from the show below.