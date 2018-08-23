Bas has released his video to “Tribe” that features J. Cole. The Dreamville artist is set to release his latest album, Milky Way, on Friday, August 24. This album is highly anticipated for the artist and we can’t wait to hear it. His first single, “Boca Raton,” featured ASAP Ferg and is a summer filled vibes that will also be on the upcoming album. The visual of the single “Tribe” is filled with summer tings with a mixture of Jamaican vibes and guitar filled in the background. Bas is stating that he made it because of his significant right by his side. Peep the full video.